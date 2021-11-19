Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the October 14th total of 94,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LVTX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. 5,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

