Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Lear has decreased its dividend by 49.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lear has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lear to earn $15.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded down $4.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.45. 486,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,099. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $137.65 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lear stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

