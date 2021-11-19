LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €161.60 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €161.60 ($190.12) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €144.15 ($169.58).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €128.70 ($151.41) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €128.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €126.67. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.