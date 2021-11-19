Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 387 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Alphabet by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after acquiring an additional 220,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,996.77 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,012.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,843.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,649.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

