Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 870 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,540,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $287.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.06 and its 200-day moving average is $271.64. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $211.40 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.