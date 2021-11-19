Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,107 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Target comprises about 1.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Target by 58.6% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Target by 6.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Target by 13.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Target by 61.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Target by 4.6% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT stock opened at $252.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

