Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 1,230 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE MCK opened at $225.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.55. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $168.88 and a one year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $13,983,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.