Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 27,818 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $18,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 133,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 41,050 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,563,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,281,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,282,000 after purchasing an additional 561,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70.

