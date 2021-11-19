Legacy Private Trust Co. Grows Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

