Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of VXF opened at $195.58 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $147.02 and a one year high of $200.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.53.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

