Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $45.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.7% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $242.17 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $182.21 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

