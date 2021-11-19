Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.40 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $142.86 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.52. The company has a market capitalization of $427.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.