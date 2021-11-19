Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $50.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,212 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $50,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.