Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 950 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,571,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,987,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,363,000 after acquiring an additional 131,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $486.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.14. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

