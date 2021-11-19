Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 2.5% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 1.01% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $31,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ opened at $52.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.83 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22.

