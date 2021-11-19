Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $17,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSEW opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.21.

