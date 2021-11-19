Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,634,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,809,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,396.60.

MTD opened at $1,544.12 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,475.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,433.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total value of $10,057,109.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $36,033,220. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

