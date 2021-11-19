Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of BWG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. 29,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,698. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

