Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of BWG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. 29,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,698. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
