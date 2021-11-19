Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 23,569 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,569 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $34,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,275,000 after buying an additional 794,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after buying an additional 783,284 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after acquiring an additional 775,155 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,164,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

