Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Short Interest Update

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the October 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 50.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 758,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 254,241 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 41.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 535,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 156,500 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 7.4% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 724,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. 21,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,115. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

