Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,286,500 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the October 14th total of 6,410,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 755.0 days.

FINMF opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

