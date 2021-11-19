Lepricon Market Cap Hits $1.84 Million (L3P)

Lepricon (CURRENCY:L3P) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Lepricon has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Lepricon has a market cap of $1.84 million and $58,557.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lepricon coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.62 or 0.00227122 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00090719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lepricon Profile

Lepricon (CRYPTO:L3P) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

Buying and Selling Lepricon

