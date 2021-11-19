Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 571,164 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1,903.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 601,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571,164 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $30,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.26. 15,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,793. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $55.35.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

