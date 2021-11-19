Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $10.84 Million Holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,040 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.83% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,259,526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,978,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 701.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,041 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 59,552 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,914 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,633 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the period.

DUSA traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,803. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.13.

