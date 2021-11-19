Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $11.88 Million Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,283 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 1.22% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $11,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000.

NYSEARCA GTO traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $56.63. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,074. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $59.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.99.

