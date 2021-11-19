Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $4.57 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,533 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,892 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.25. 240,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,541,093. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $192.81 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.