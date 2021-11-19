Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $6.14 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.6% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $409.12. 94,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,827. The company has a market cap of $431.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $406.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.