Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $8.18 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,660 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.9% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,339. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.85. The stock has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.59 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

