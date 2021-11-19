Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,269 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.35.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $6.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $442.94. 63,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,540. The company has a market cap of $417.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $427.94 and its 200 day moving average is $417.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

