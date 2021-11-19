Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,258 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE remained flat at $$20.41 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,483. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55.

