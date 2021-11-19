Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,668 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $10,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.76. 54,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,655. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.