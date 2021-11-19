Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,547 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,547 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 180,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 28,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.03. The stock had a trading volume of 286,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,653,867. The firm has a market cap of $211.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.