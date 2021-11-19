Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 13,769 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,769 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 11.1% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 64,241 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 160.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.59. 243,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,003,963. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $25,183,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,988,124 shares of company stock worth $1,029,182,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.