Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,915 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.12. 46,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,161. The stock has a market cap of $188.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.94. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

