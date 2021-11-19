Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 605 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.9% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,938 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,047,713 shares of company stock valued at $716,605,170 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB stock traded up $12.39 on Friday, hitting $351.08. 825,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,723,857. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $339.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.52. The stock has a market cap of $976.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.