Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,280 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2,857.1% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.98. 95,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,359,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.89 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

