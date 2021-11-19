Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 862 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,996.07. The stock had a trading volume of 56,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,075. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,012.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,843.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,649.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.