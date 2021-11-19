Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes $4.77 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,706,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after acquiring an additional 707,368 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Eaton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 214,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 446.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,571 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.44. 18,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,037. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.23 and a 200 day moving average of $156.34. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $113.79 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

