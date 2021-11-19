Level Four Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Level Four Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.67. 520,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,447,717. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $118.08. The firm has a market cap of $215.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

