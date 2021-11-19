Level Four Financial LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Level Four Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.4% of Level Four Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $12,300,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $12.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $351.08. 825,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,723,857. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,047,713 shares of company stock valued at $716,605,170. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

