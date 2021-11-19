Level Four Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Level Four Financial LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Level Four Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,019.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,485. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,853.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,686.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,032.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $87,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,386 shares of company stock worth $501,771,069. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

