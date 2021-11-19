Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Down 32.2% in October

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the October 14th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Titus Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 55,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 65,835 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 357,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

ASG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,181. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

