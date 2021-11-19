Liberum Capital Trims Ilika (LON:IKA) Target Price to GBX 245

Ilika (LON:IKA) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Ilika in a research note on Friday.

LON IKA opened at GBX 139.90 ($1.83) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £219.48 million and a PE ratio of -55.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Ilika has a twelve month low of GBX 93.40 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 160.40.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

