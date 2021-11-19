Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Trading Down 8%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s share price fell 8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.71 and last traded at $57.97. 415,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,029,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSPD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.85.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

