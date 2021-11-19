Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $73.43

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$73.43 and traded as high as C$80.94. Linamar shares last traded at C$78.58, with a volume of 224,206 shares trading hands.

LNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Linamar alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47. The firm has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.13%.

About Linamar (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.