Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.56). Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $359,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,734,533.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,961 over the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $838.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.39.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

