Linden Rose Investment LLC Increases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Linden Rose Investment LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 3.5% of Linden Rose Investment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Linden Rose Investment LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 271,700 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,817,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,046,000 after buying an additional 156,824 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,399,000 after buying an additional 145,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 692,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,391,000 after buying an additional 140,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded up $58.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,740.00. 25,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,850. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,461.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,419.99. The firm has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $937.27 and a 1 year high of $1,714.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.78.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

