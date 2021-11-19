Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 201,500 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the October 14th total of 289,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.2 days.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the property development and related activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail Properties, Car Parks and Others. Its investment properties include destination and community shopping centers, offices, fresh markets and corporate avenue.

