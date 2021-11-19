Liquity Price Up 35.5% This Week (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Liquity has a total market cap of $156.26 million and $1.08 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.40 or 0.00021052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00070772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00072410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00092908 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.49 or 0.07280236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,813.45 or 0.99889504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,606,614 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

