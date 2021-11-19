Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $721.10 million and approximately $27.18 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.00227083 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00090333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

LUSD is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

